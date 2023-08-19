 Bhopal: NGT Notices To Hospitals, Restaurants And Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: NGT Notices To Hospitals, Restaurants And Others

Bhopal: NGT Notices To Hospitals, Restaurants And Others

Central/side verge deforestation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to hospitals, restaurants and influential people in connection with central as well as side verge deforestation in the state capital.

The notice comes on a petition filed by Dr SC Pandey over the unauthorized and illegal activities resulting in encroachment of several tracts of land by way of deforestation, cutting of trees and clearing green covers at the central and side verges of main roads all across the Bhopal city.

As per the petition, a large number of encroachments/illegal constructions are being observed at the central and side verges of the state capital city. The respondents have cut a large number of heritage trees at the side verge and carried out illegal constructions for running canteen, seating arrangements on the government land and knowingly disturbed and caused damage to the ecology of the city which caused potential negative impact on the ambient air quality of Bhopal, read the petition.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman Brings Missing Hubby Home, Realises Later That He Is His Lookalike
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizzare MP Theft: Naked Man Barges In Shiv Temple, Makes Away With Jewels & Crown

Bizzare MP Theft: Naked Man Barges In Shiv Temple, Makes Away With Jewels & Crown

Bhopal: NGT Notices To Hospitals, Restaurants And Others

Bhopal: NGT Notices To Hospitals, Restaurants And Others

Bhopal: Ex-Bureaucrat Launches Attain IAS

Bhopal: Ex-Bureaucrat Launches Attain IAS

First RMNH Butterfly Survey: 27 Species Identified

First RMNH Butterfly Survey: 27 Species Identified

MP: Handicapped Woman Falls While Boarding Moving Train, Hospitalised

MP: Handicapped Woman Falls While Boarding Moving Train, Hospitalised