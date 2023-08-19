Bhopal: NGT Notices To Hospitals, Restaurants And Others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to hospitals, restaurants and influential people in connection with central as well as side verge deforestation in the state capital.

The notice comes on a petition filed by Dr SC Pandey over the unauthorized and illegal activities resulting in encroachment of several tracts of land by way of deforestation, cutting of trees and clearing green covers at the central and side verges of main roads all across the Bhopal city.

As per the petition, a large number of encroachments/illegal constructions are being observed at the central and side verges of the state capital city. The respondents have cut a large number of heritage trees at the side verge and carried out illegal constructions for running canteen, seating arrangements on the government land and knowingly disturbed and caused damage to the ecology of the city which caused potential negative impact on the ambient air quality of Bhopal, read the petition.

