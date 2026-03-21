Bhopal News: Twice In A Week; Newborn Declared Dead At Hamidia Hospital, Shows Movement Hours Later

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just days after, another case has surfaced of a newborn being declared dead, later showed signs of movement at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Friday.

The family staged protest on Saturday.

According to information, the incident took place on Friday when a six-month pregnant woman, Mantasha, was brought to the hospital in critical condition. She reached Block-2 of the hospital around 4 pm. By the time she arrived, the baby’s head had already come out, making the situation serious.

Doctors immediately admitted her to the labour room and carried out an emergency delivery to save the mother’s life. After the delivery, doctors informed the family that the baby was born dead.

However, some time later, the family claimed that the newborn showed signs of movement and what appeared to be a heartbeat. This led to anger among the relatives, and they started protesting inside the hospital premises. The situation became tense and the protest continued late into the night.

Seeing the growing tension, the hospital administration increased security and called police from the Kohefiza Police Station. Police officials reached the hospital and tried to calm the family members and bring the situation under control.

What did the doctors say?

Doctors said the case involved an extremely premature birth. According to them, the baby was delivered at around six months of pregnancy and the lungs were not fully developed. In medical terms, such cases are known as “abortus,” where a fetus is born before 20 weeks or weighs less than about 500 grams.

Doctors explained that in such situations, the newborn may show slight body movements for a short time due to biological reactions, but the chances of survival are extremely low.

Hospital officials also said that around 20 deliveries take place at Hamidia Hospital every day and such premature cases sometimes occur. They added that the emergency delivery was necessary because delaying it could have put the mother’s life at risk.

To clear doubts, the hospital administration suggested a post-mortem examination, but the family refused. After this, the body of the newborn was handed over to the family according to procedure.

Similar Case

A similar case had been reported at the hospital just three days earlier, when a newborn girl declared dead was later claimed by family members to be breathing when they came to collect the body from the NICU. The repeated incidents have once again raised questions about the hospital’s procedures.