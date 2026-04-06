 Bhopal News: Thieves Target Minister Vishwas Sarang's Govt Residence; Steal Trophies, Momentos
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Bhopal News: Thieves Target Minister Vishwas Sarang's Govt Residence; Steal Trophies, Momentos

A theft occurred at the government residence of Vishwas Sarang in Bhopal. Unknown thieves stole trophies, mementos, and shields from a storeroom on the night of April 2–3. TT Nagar Police Station said the lock was broken. No CCTV cameras were installed. Police are reviewing nearby footage. The value of stolen items is still being estimated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
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MP News: Thieves Target Minister Vishwas Sarang's Govt Residence, Steal Trophies, Momentos | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang’s government residence in capital Bhopal, as reported on Monday. The miscreants did not steal cash or jewellery, but made away with the Sarang's trophies!

The minister is currently serving the state’s Sports and Cooperative department.

According to police, unknown thieves stole trophies, momentos, and shields from a storeroom inside the bungalow premises. 

The incident took place on the night of April 2 and 3, but it came to light on the morning of April 6.

Officials from TT Nagar Police Station said that the lock of the storeroom was found broken on April 3 morning. A security guard noticed the missing items and informed authorities.

Station in-charge Gaurav Dohare said that the stolen items were awards given to the minister during various events. Their total value is still being estimated.

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During the investigation, police found that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the storeroom, which is making it difficult to identify the accused. 

Police are now checking CCTV footage from nearby roads and houses to trace the suspects.

Authorities have said that the accused will be caught soon.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

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