Bhopal News: RSS Holds Two-Day Coordination Meet At Sharda Vihar Complex Ahead Of Centenary Year

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held in Bhopal.

The plans and activities for the upcoming centenary year of the RSS will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting started on Saturday at Sharda Vihar Complex located on Kerwa Road.

The meeting is being attended by members of the RSS state executive along with representatives of several affiliated organisations. Leaders and office-bearers from groups connected with the RSS are taking part in the discussions.

According to sources, the main focus of the meeting is to discuss plans and activities for the upcoming centenary year of the RSS. Leaders are also discussing the working methods and coordination between the different organisations connected to the Sangh.

Several major organisations linked to the RSS are participating in the meeting. These include Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Seva Bharati, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and several other groups. Representatives from organisations working in education, labour, agriculture and social service are also attending the meeting.

Leaders from the BJP are also expected to take part in the discussions. According to reports, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal may attend the meeting on Sunday.

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Earlier, during the previous coordination meeting, the then BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma had participated.

At present, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh does not have a state organisation general secretary. Hitanand Sharma was recently given a new role in the RSS and was appointed as the co-intellectual head for the central region.

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Meanwhile, Ajay Jamwal is currently handling an important organisational responsibility in the state. Sources say he may also attend the coordination meeting along with Hemant Khandelwal.

The meeting is expected to continue for two days, during which leaders from different organisations will discuss future plans and strengthen coordination among their groups.