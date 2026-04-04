Bhopal News: Only One Metro Train Being Operated Due To Lack Of Signalling System | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With no signalling system in place, only one metro train is operating across all eight stations, leading to long waiting times for commuters. The issue is likely to be resolved soon as signalling work has reached the final phase. Once the system becomes operational, two or more trains will run on up and down tracks, significantly reducing travel time and increasing frequency.

A senior officer of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said that at present, the metro train takes 70 minutes to travel from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS station as it is operated manually.Once the signalling system becomes operational, metro trains will run simultaneously on both lines, as in other metro cities. This will reduce the waiting period to 10-15 minutes, meaning trains will be available at intervals of 10-15 minutes.

The signalling system will also enable effective monitoring of metro trains, including tracking which line a train is running on and its current location. Overall, it will ensure smoother operations.

When contacted, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation S Krishna Chaitanya told Free Press said that by the end of April, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be requested to inspect the metro signalling system. After approval, it will be made operational.

Application sent to CMRS for AFC inspection

Meanwhile, metro officials have sent an application to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) seeking approval for the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system installed at all metro stations of the priority corridor. The system has been installed at stations from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS.

After approval, it will be made operational. At present, metro tickets are issued manually. The AFC system has been installed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.Earlier, the contract for installing the AFC system was awarded to Turkey-based Asis Guard. However, it was cancelled due to security concerns following the conflict between India and Pakistan.