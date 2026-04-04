Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Staff Face Action Over Absence From Census 2027 Meeting

Bhopal News: BMC Staff Face Action Over Absence From Census 2027 Meeting |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued show-cause notices to 32 officers and employees for failing to attend a key meeting related to the Census of India 2027.

According to the BMC’s General Administration Department (GAD), those absent include 13 assistant engineers, 16 sub-engineers, two supervisors and one timekeeper.

The civic body has directed all concerned staff to appear in person and submit their explanations by April 6. Officials warned that they would take disciplinary action against those who fail to respond within the stipulated deadline.

Those who served notice include assistant engineers Aditya Sharma, Gaurav Prajapati, KC Gupta, and Ajay Solanki, among others, along with sub-engineers Sanjay Baradiya, Amar Singh Yadav, and Akriti Patel.

Supervisors Shrinivas Dwivedi and Iftikhar Khan, as well as timekeeper Anshul Pandey, are also on the list.

BMC officials said that following strict guidelines of the Central Government for the Census 2027, the administration has taken the matter seriously, emphasising the importance of preparedness and coordination for the upcoming national census exercise.