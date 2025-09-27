 Bhopal News: Police Headquarters Raises Financial Aid To Kin Of Deceased Police Personnel After 8 Years
Bhopal News: Police Headquarters Raises Financial Aid To Kin Of Deceased Police Personnel After 8 Years

New Pension Scheme prompts increase in assistance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Police Headquarters Raises Financial Aid To Kin Of Deceased Police Personnel After 8 Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following implementation of the New Pension Scheme (NPS), Police Headquarters (PHQ) has raised financial help given to families of police personnel who died during service, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Families will start receiving the increased amount from October 1.

Due to depreciation in value of Rs and NPS implementation over the past eight years, the department decided to revise the assistance amount.

National Daughters Day: Daughters Support Families While Pursuing Education
The welfare programme began on December 21, 1999, initially providing Rs 20,000 to families. It was increased to Rs 35,000 in 2011, Rs 50,000 in 2014, and then to Rs 1 lakh in 2016. The amount remained unchanged until now.

Special Director General of Police Anil Kumar said that PHQ has issued clear instructions to all units to follow the scheme strictly to avoid irregularities. He said that during the state-level advisory committee meeting held on September 19, the scheme was revised and the increase approved.

Every personnel wishing to join the scheme must contribute Rs 1,200 per year, he said.

The beneficiaries

All ranks submitting contributions without delay, all IPS officers depositing contributionand police personnel on deputation in other government departments who deposit the contribution are eligible for the increased financial assistance.

