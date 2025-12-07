Bhopal News: Massive Participation In ‘Run Bhopal Run,' Promote Health & Cleanliness

Bhopal News: Thousand Lace Up For Run Bhopal Run From TT Nagar Stadium; Spreading Health, Hygiene Cleanliness | AI-generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With ‘Run Bhopal Run,’ fitness reached its peak in the state capital on Sunday morning.

Thousands of participants ran with full enthusiasm in the 11th annual Bhopal Run, held with the tagline ‘Run for the Heart of India.’

People of all age groups participated actively, spreading the message of health, environmental protection and cleanliness.

The main objectives of the event were - Clean India, Reducing carbon footprint, Zero waste campaign, Organ donation, Tobacco cessation and promotion of reuse-recycle-reduce principle.

Minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurates

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang flagged off the event at TT Nagar Stadium. He said, "Run Bhopal Run symbolises the spirit of the people of Bhopal. It will further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India - Hit India campaign."

According to Sarang, thousands of citizens have sent a strong message of health awareness by participating in the run.

Competition in 3 categories:

21 km Half Marathon: TT Nagar Stadium, Platinum Plaza, Jawahar Chowk, Bhadbhada Road, Palash Residency, Polytechnic Square, VIP Road, U-turn at Kohefija, Bharat Bhavan, Manav Sangrahalaya, Shyamala Hills via Jawahar Chowk and culminate at TT Nagar Stadium

10 Km Run: TT Nagar, Model School, Platinum Plaza, Atal Path, Jawahar Chowk, Bhadbhada Road, Science Centre, Polytechnic Square U-Turn, TT Nagar Stadium

5 Km Run: TT Nagar Stadium, Platinum Plaza, Atal Path Jawahar Chowk U-turn, return to TT Nagar Stadium

To encourage participants, there were dhol beats, a DJ and a Zumba session at the venue. The enthusiasm of runners from different parts of the city made the morning extremely exciting.