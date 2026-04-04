Bhopal News: Liquor Shop Bidding Boosts MP Revenue By 34%, 454 Shops Still Unsold | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department has conducted 12 rounds for the disposal of liquor shops in the state so far.

A total revenue of ₹16,637.85 crore has been received from 3,099 liquor shops, which is 34.13% higher than the previous year’s revenue of ₹12,404.73 crore and 1.23% higher than the reserved price of ₹16,434.94 crore.

However, the disposal of 454 liquor shops is still pending. Offers received for these shops have been kept on hold as they were below 30% of the reserved price.

This information was shared by Excise Department officials during a Group of Ministers meeting held on April 3. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and attended by Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh.

Officials informed that during the 12 rounds, bids were received through e-tendering, including offers up to 30% below the reserved price.

Read Also Bhopal News: Excise Department Revises Liquor Shop Policies Amid Low Bids

Compared to last year, the number of liquor shop contractors has increased from 489 to 860. Offers for 193 shops fell in the category of up to 30% below the reserved price.

The committee has decided not to accept offers that are below 30% of the reserved price.

In the 13th round, the offset price will be kept up to 30% below the reserved price. The disposal process will continue through e-tendering, and no auction will be conducted.

Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh suggested that the government should consider operating those shops at the departmental level where bids are below 30%. A committee will be formed to examine this proposal.