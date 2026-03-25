Bhopal News: Excise Department Revises Liquor Shop Policies Amid Low Bids

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has changed its policies because of fewer offers it received for opening liquor shops.

In the process of the eighth phase, the department has decided to accept the offer for a single outlet together with offers for opening a group of shops.

The department has also decided not to accept any offer for a cluster of shops at less than 15% of the reserved price.

Thus, the offers should be made at less than 85% of the reserved price.

In some places, there are problems in the allotment of shops because of the rule of making the offers in groups.

The department has decided to accept the offers for a cluster of shops as well as for a single outlet.

The groups formed in the seventh phase will be the same in the eighth phase.

In case the offers are not received for a group of liquor shops, the outlets will be allotted on the basis of offers received separately.

A sum of Rs 20,000 crore has been fixed for allotting liquor shops.

Until now, the government has completed the process for Rs 11,500 crore. Now, the government is processing tenders for Rs 8,500-crore revenue, which will complete by March 27.