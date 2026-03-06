Indore News: E-Tenders Invited For 55 Liquor Shops In District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department has invited e-tenders for the operation of 55 composite liquor shops in the district for the financial year 2026-27.

Deputy excise controller Manoj Kumar Agrawal said the tender process will cover 18 liquor groups in the district. These groups include locations such as MR-9, Chandragupta Maurya Square (MR-10), Dwarkapuri, Rau, Kanadia Bypass, Mangliya, Khandwa Naka, Dreamland Square in Mhow, Palsikar Colony, Tejaji Nagar Square, Anjani Nagar, Chimanbagh, Depalpur, Reoti, Chhawni, Kampel, Jawahar Marg and Rangwasa in Depalpur tehsil.

The 55 shops fall under these liquor groups and their combined annual value is estimated at Rs 7,85,12,23,135. The shops will be allotted through an e-tender and e-tender-cum-auction process.

Online tender forms can be downloaded and bids submitted from 10 am on March 6 to 2 pm on March 7, 2026. The e-tender-cum-auction process will begin at 2.05 pm on March 7 and continue until completion.

Officials said the cost of the tender document for each group has been fixed at Rs 30,000. Interested applicants can obtain further information from the office of the Assistant Excise Commissioner in the Collectorate premises.