Bhopal News: Govt To Set Up ₹200 Crore Modern Centre In Toomda To Counter Terrorism, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Govt To Begin Work on ₹200 Crore DPRs To Establish Counter-Terrorism Group In Toomda |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, announced that the state government is all set to commence the work on ₹200 crore DPR to establish a CTG (Counter Terrorism Group).

The CM attended the “Comprehensive Capacity-Building Training & Demonstration” program at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground on Monday.

Here, he inaugurated various Madhya Pradesh security forces which will be working in collaboration with the National Security Guard (NSG).

During the event, personnel showcased a realistic mock terrorist attack and demonstrated the full procedures and actions to counter such threats.

The training program will continue until May 7, with Madhya Pradesh Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and the Counter-Terrorist Group (CTG) jointly enhancing their operational capabilities.

टेररिज्म जैसे खतरों से निपटने के लिए भोपाल के तूमड़ा में एक अत्याधुनिक केंद्र स्थापित किया जाएगा।



इस सेंटर के जरिए हम अपने सुरक्षा बलों को किसी भी प्रकार की आकस्मिक आपदा के लिए पूरी क्षमता से तैयार करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/V400HKoSLG — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 6, 2026

Addressing a gathering, CM Yadav said, “CTG, Counter-Terrorism Group, banane ke liye, Madhya Pradesh sarkar lagbhag 200 crore ki do DPR taiyaar kar chuki hai aur unpar kaam shuru karne ke liye taiyaar hai. Main ghoshna karta hoon ki Madhya Pradesh sarkar nishchit roop se bhavishya mein hone wale sabhi prakaar ke counter-terrorism ya is prakar ke khatron se nipatne ke liye, Toomda mein, jo Bhopal ke paas sthit hai, is par hum apna centre banayenge…..(To establish the CTG, Counter-Terrorism Group, the Madhya Pradesh government has prepared two DPRs worth approximately ₹200 crore and is ready to begin work on them. I announce that the Madhya Pradesh government will definitely set up this centre in Toomda, near Bhopal, to deal with all types of future counter-terrorism challenges and similar threats.)”

एनएसजी सुरक्षा की पक्की गारंटी!



आज लाल परेड ग्राउंड, भोपाल में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा गार्ड (NSG) के साथ मध्यप्रदेश के विभिन्न सुरक्षा बलों के लिए आयोजित ‘समग्र क्षमता निर्माण प्रशिक्षण एवं प्रदर्शन’ कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर जवानों ने मॉक टेररिस्ट अटैक का रीयलस्टिक सीन… pic.twitter.com/YBRzYDRJBR — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 6, 2026

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He further added, “Iske madhyam se hum desh seva ke liye kaam karenge, aur Madhya Pradesh, jo kendra mein sthit hai, aise kisi bhi prakar ki akasmik aapada ke samay desh ke andar apni safal bhoomika nibha sakega….(Through this, we will serve the nation, and Madhya Pradesh, being centrally located, will be able to play an effective role in handling any sudden emergencies within the country.)”