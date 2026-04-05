Bhopal News: Khandelwal Tries To Strike Balance Between CM Mohan Yadav & Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An important meeting was held between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Hemanth Khandelwal at CM House on Saturday evening. The meeting lasted more than half an hour.

It is learnt that Khandelwal tried to strike a balance between Yadav and Chouhan to ensure there are no fissures among them. The discussion among the trio also centred on upcoming political appointments in boards and corporations.

A brief deliberation was held on a national-level agriculture convention to be organised under Chouhan’s guidance in Raisen. The trio also discussed pending appointments in the party organisation including the core committee.

RSS plans uplift of transgender, nomads

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convened a coordination meeting at Sharda Vihar on Saturday.

Representatives of all its auxiliary organisations attended the meeting. Discussions focused on expanding work for socio-economic uplift of transgender, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes.