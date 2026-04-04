Bhopal News: Railways To Add Extra Coaches In Two Special Trains To Manage Summer Vacation Rush | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal division of Western-Middle Railway has decided to add extra coaches to two pairs of special trains temporarily to manage the growing passenger crowd and long waiting lists.

This move is expected to increase the chances of passengers getting confirmed seats, especially during the busy April season.

Bikaner - Sai Nagar Shirdi Special

Train no. 04715 (Bikaner–Sai Nagar Shirdi) will have one sleeper and one third AC coach added from April 4 to April 25, 2026. Similarly, train no. 04716 (Sai Nagar Shirdi–Bikaner) will have the same arrangement from April 5 to April 26, 2026.

Hisar - Tirupati Special

Train no. 04717 (Hisar–Tirupati) will have an extra third AC coach from April 4 to April 25, 2026. Train no. 04718 (Tirupati–Hisar) will have the same from April 6 to April 27, 2026.

Railway officials said the extra coaches aim to provide better facilities to passengers and reduce waiting lists. Passengers are encouraged to make the most of this facility.