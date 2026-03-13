Bhopal News: District Declared Water-Scarce Area; Private Borewell Drilling Banned Till June 30 | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal administration has declared the entire district a water-scarce area and imposed an immediate ban on private tube well and borewell drilling, according to the notice issued on Friday.

The order was issued by Kaushlendra Vikram Singh and came into effect immediately. Officials said that anyone violating the order may face an FIR, a fine of ₹2k, or up to 2 years in jail, or both.

The order will remain effective until June 30.

Movement of machines also restricted

According to the order, no tube well or borewell can be drilled without permission in the district.

If any person is found carrying out illegal drilling or if a borewell machine enters the district for such work, the SDM and police officials can seize the machine and register an FIR.

The movement of borewell drilling machines through the district has also been restricted.

Restriction imposed 25 days earlier

The administration said the restriction had been imposed 25 days earlier (in March instead of April) this year due to rising heat and rapidly falling groundwater levels.

The decision was taken to prevent a possible drinking water crisis during the upcoming summer, as groundwater is being heavily used for agricultural and commercial activities.

However, the ban does not apply to government projects. Borewell drilling carried out under government schemes, including works by the Public Health Engineering Department, will continue without requiring special permission.

The action has been taken under the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Conservation Act, 1986 and its 2002 amendment, under which the district has been declared a water-deficit area and private borewell drilling has been prohibited.