Bhopal News: 'Declare Cow As National Animal,' Muslim Community Demands During Rally At Itwara Square

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community demanded that cow be declared the national animal of India during a rally in Indore on Tuesday.

The protest took place at Itwara Square in the old city on Tuesday afternoon.

The protest was organised under the banner of the All India Muslim Tyohar Committee and saw the participation of a large number of people.

During the protest, the committee’s patron Shamshul Hasan said that Islam forbids consumption and slaughtering of cow meat. He said they support cow protection and added that their religious teachings say cows should not be killed nor their meat be eaten. He also said that milk and ghee from cows are useful and regularly used.

Hasan expressed concern over the rising tension in the country over issues related to cows and calves. He said the matter is being taken in the wrong direction and added that if cows are respected as “mother,” there should be no problem in declaring them the national animal.

He also appealed to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, state governors, and chief ministers to take steps to declare the cow the national animal. According to him, this could help stop cow slaughter and reduce rumours and blame related to such incidents.

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'Beef' Triggers Verbal Clash In BMC Meeting

Yesterday, a verbal clash broke out over the issue of beef allegedly found at the city slaughterhouse during a meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Bhopal.

During the question hour, Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki raised the issue of beef and the functioning of the slaughterhouse in the city.

Responding to the question, MIC member RK Singh Baghel gave a reply. During the discussion, a verbal argument also took place between the Mayor and the Leader of Opposition.

Senior BJP councillors Surendra Badika and Vilas Rao Ghadge also protested over the issue and demanded strict action against the officials responsible.