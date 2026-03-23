MP News: FIR Registered Against 5 Social Media Accounts For Spreading Misinformation | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police have taken action against five social media accounts for circulating a misleading video of a physical fight, falsely claiming it took place during a concert by singer Karan Aujla in the city.

On March 21, a video began to go viral on social media platforms, purportedly showing a violent altercation during the concert in the Khajrana police station area.

Upon investigation, the police social media monitoring team found that the video was actually an old clip from a concert in Mumbai. The content was deliberately re-circulated with false captions to create panic and confusion among the local public.

Taking the matter seriously, Khajrana police have identified five accounts responsible for spreading misinformation and registered a case against the operators of Metro City, O Ban News, Indore Express, Indore Viral Official, and Rooh-E-Indore under relevant sections of the BNS.

The Indore Police have appealed to the public to verify the authenticity of photos, videos or news reports before sharing them. They urged people to report suspicious or inflammatory content to the local cyber cell instead of circulating it and to refrain from posting material that could disturb communal harmony or public peace.