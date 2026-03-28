Bhopal Theatre: 'Chinh Gaye Huzoor,’ Satire On Three Of The Four Pillars Of Democracy

Bhopal News: 'Chinh Gaye Huzoor,’ Satire On Three Of The Four Pillars Of Democracy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The play ‘Chinh Gaye Huzoor’ – a satire on three of the four pillars of democracy – was staged at the RCVP Noronha Administration Academy in Bhopal.

Through satirical commentary, the production cast a critical eye on the government, the administration, and the field of journalism.

Directed by Nitin Tejraj, the play was presented by the artistes of Nirantar Natya Sanstha, Bhopal, and penned by Malay Jain.

The story begins at a police station, where a sub-inspector receives a report about a murder in a nearby forest.

As the sub-inspector prepares to investigate, journalist Lovely Singh - followed shortly thereafter by politician Anokhi Lal - arrives at the station. Both insist on accompanying the sub-inspector to the crime scene, harassing him in the process. Eventually, the group reaches the forest site.

At the scene, the sub-inspector tries to conduct a thorough investigation, while the clerk attempts to evade responsibility by altering details of the crime.

The journalist seeks to sensationalise the event for her news channel, and the politician tries to exploit the corpse to further his political agenda.

Ultimately, everyone remains focused on their own self-interests. As night falls, the group finds themselves trapped in the forest.

Nitin Tejraj played the pivotal role of Sub-Inspector Lotan Prasad. He was joined by Akhilesh Bhargava as the clerk Munshi, Pooja Sharma as journalist Lovely Singh, Lakhan Verma as politician Anokhi Lal, Rupesh Srivastava as bandit Chattan Singh, Ayush Kumar as the constable, Rudransh as the informer, and Kanchan Gurjar as the young woman.