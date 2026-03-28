Bhopal News: Around 150 Divyangs To Participate In Cultural Event At Ravindra Bhawan On March 29 — Check Details

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 150 Divyang participants from across Madhya Pradesh will showcase their talent at a special cultural program to be held in Bhopal on March 29 (Sunday).

During the event, Divyang participants will present different cultural performances including singing, dancing, mimicry and short plays.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will setve as the chief guest.

The event will also include a special honour ceremony for Divyang people who have become self-reliant through jobs or business and are living independently.

Venue & Time

The program will take place at Anjani Sabhagar, Ravindra Bhawan on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Mangubhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, will attend the event as the chief guest and interact with the participants. He is expected to reach the venue at around 10:15 AM.

Organisers said around 250 people are likely to attend the program.

Read Also MP News: Online Registration For Agniveer Recruitment Rally Open Till April 1

The society has been working for the welfare of Divyang people and organising such programs for the past seven years to encourage their talent and confidence.

Divyang Numbers Likely To Rise In Madhya Pradesh Census

In Madhya Pradesh, the 2011 Census of India recorded more than 8 lakh Divyang persons, considering only five types of visual disabilities at that time.

In the upcoming census, authorities plan to include 21 different categories of disabilities, which is expected to give a more detailed picture of the specially abled population.

Read Also Bhopal News: Fresh Census May Project Higher Number Of Divyang

Earlier projections had estimated that the number of Divyang people in the state could reach around 14 lakh by 2022, but the census could not be carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, data from the Social Justice Department of Madhya Pradesh, based on Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card registrations, currently identifies about 10.01 lakh Divyang persons in the state.