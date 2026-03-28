MP News: Online Registration For Agniveer Recruitment Rally Open Till April 1 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Agniveer Recruitment Rally for 2027, a recruitment drive is being organised across 15 districts of the Indore and Ujjain divisions to select eligible youth for the Indian Army.

The Army Recruitment Office, Mhow, is responsible for conducting the recruitment process. Online registration for the 2027 Agniveer recruitment can be completed through the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in till April 1.

Applications are invited under the recruitment drive for various posts, including Agniveer (Male) General Duty (GD), Store Keeper Technical (SKT), Technical, Tradesman (8th and 10th pass), and Women Military Police. Applications are also invited for permanent posts such as Nursing Assistant, Nursing Assistant (Veterinary) and Sepoy Pharma.

For this recruitment cycle, the upper age limit has been increased by one year. Candidates born between July 1, 2005, and July 1, 2009, are eligible to apply for Agniveer posts, while those born between July 1, 2004, and July 1, 2009, are eligible to register for the permanent posts.

Candidates are advised to submit their online applications within the stipulated deadline. For information regarding the recruitment process, candidates may contact the Army Recruitment Office, Mhow, at 7648815570.