Bhopal News: Businessman Gets Threat Call By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Demanding ₹10 Crore; FIR Registered

Bhopal News: Bhopal Businessman Threatened For ₹10 Crore By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; FIR Registered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have registered a case after a local businessman was threatened and asked to pay ₹10 crore over the phone, as reported on

The calls came from an international number and the caller claimed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused identified himself as Harry Boxer and threatened the businessman’s life.

The victim, 42-year-old Gaurav Jain, a real estate and jewelry businessman from Parvati Nagar, told police that the first WhatsApp call came on the night of March 18.

A second call was also made on March 20 which included abusive language and direct threats. The caller demanded money, saying his associates could attack if the amount was not paid.

Audio messages were also sent, warning of reconnaissance and armed attacks.

Police at Kolar Road police station have started an investigation under Section 351(4) of the Indian Penal Code.

Call details, audio messages and screenshots are being examined to identify the accused.

Earlier, a businessman from Indore, Sanjay Jain, had received a similar threat from someone claiming to be from the same gang, asking for ₹15 crore.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats have recently targeted several Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities.

Although gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, his associates continue to issue threats via calls, emails, and social media.

Recent cases

The recently gang threatened a person because of their Haryanvi song 'Tateeree', referring to a past Panipat shooting and warning of future attacks.

The case is connected to a long-running dispute from the 1998 Blackbuck case. Recently, an associate got email threats, and the person now has high-level security after past incidents near their home.