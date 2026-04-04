Bhopal News: Bharti Loses House Membership, Remains Member Of Vidhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vidhan Sabha membership of the Congress legislator Rajendra Bharti has been cancelled after he was sentenced to a three-year jail term in connection with a 25-year-old embezzlement case.

But his name can still be seen in the Members' Facility Committee, which is available on the Vidhan Sabha website.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar formed Vidhan Sabha committees on April 1. Among the committees, Rajendra Bharti was a member of the Members' Facility Committee.

The MP-MLA court did not determine the sentence until April 1st, despite delivering a judgement on that date.

The Vidhan Sabha membership of Bharti was cancelled late in the night of April 2, but his name is yet to be removed from the committee.

According to a former officer of the Vidhan Sabha, the person, who is not a member of the House, cannot be a member of any committee, and Bharti's name, too, will be removed from it.