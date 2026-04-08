Bhopal News: 8 Major Trains Cancelled Due To Track Upgrades, Passengers Advised To Check Status | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal may face disruptions as 8 major trains running from and through the city will be cancelled due to railway infrastructure development work.

Track upgrades at Gondia station in Nagpur division and non-interlocking work at Kanakpura station in Jaipur division have led to this decision.

Around 15k passengers are expected to be affected by the cancellations. Travelers are advised to check the current status of their trains on the official railway website before planning their journey.

At Gondia station in the South East Central Railway’s Nagpur division, line number 5’s washable apron will be replaced with a ballast track.

The main line will be blocked for around 20 days until April 24, affecting several trains passing through Bhopal.

In the Jaipur division of North Western Railway, non-interlocking work at Kanakpura yard will lead to the cancellation of seven trips of the Bhopal-Jodhpur Express in May.

Cancelled Trains (April - May Schedule):

18237 Korba - Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express: April 7 - 25

18238 Amritsar - Bilaspur Express: April 7 - 27

12410 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Raigarh Gondwana Express: April 7, 8, 9, 11, 13 -16, 18, 20–22

12409 Raigarh - Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express: April 8 - 24 (selected days)

12807 Visakhapatnam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express: April 7 - 23 (selected days)

12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Visakhapatnam Samata Express: April 7 - 25 (selected days)

14814 Bhopal - Jodhpur Express: May 3, 4, 5, 8, 12 - 14

14813 Jodhpur - Bhopal Express: May 2 - 13 (selected days)

The railway administration urged passengers to check train details on the railway website, app, or at stations before traveling.