Bhopal News: 41-Year-Old Trader Found Hanging At Shop; Probe On |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grocery trader was found hanging in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal. He allegedly hung himself in his shop.

His body was found early Sunday morning. As no suicide note was found, the reason behind the suicide is still unclear. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Umesh Kumar Khatri (41), son of Hemant Kumar Khatri, lived in Neelkanth Colony near Shiv Mandir in Bairagarh.

His brother Ajit said that Umesh was a grocery trader and also worked as a recovery agent for a finance company.

According to the family, he got married in 2007 and divorced his wife in 2016, after eight years of marriage.

He has two children, who live with their mother. On Sunday early morning, his body was found hanging in the shop located in his house.

His brother was the first to see the body and, with the help of family members and neighbours, brought him down and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police said that no suicide note was found during the search of the shop. Family members also could not give any clear reason for the suicide in their statements.

However, they said that after his divorce, he was often under depression due to separation from his children.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.