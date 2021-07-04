Bhopal: Newly married ‘pushes’ husband off balcony while taking selfie, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman allegedly pushed her husband off the balcony while taking a selfie. The couple tied knot on April 30, this year.

The incident occurred on June 18. The man, Dharmendra Saini, who was unconscious for 12 days at the hospital, recorded his statement on July 1 blaming his wife for the incident.

Shyamla Hills police have registered a case and booked his wife Suman Yadav. The woman had left for her parent’s home soon after the incident, said police. Police said the couple lived at Professors’ Colony with their family.

Saini in his statement to police said that he and his wife were sitting at the balcony of their flat when she allegedly pushed him from a height of 30 feet.

Sharing the details of the incident, Saini said that his wife Suman asked him to sit on the parapet of the balcony with his legs on both the sides. The woman was clicking their selfie and while posing for it she was allegedly pushing him constantly, said police.

Saini said that he told his wife not to push him as he may lose balance and fall down, however, the woman jokingly continued with the act. The man’s fear turned true as allegedly following his wife’s push he lost his balance and fell 30 feet down on the ground floor.

The injured man was brought to hospital by his wife and nephew Shivam. The man remained unconscious for 12 days. On July 1, he got his statement recorded with the police. Saini has blamed his wife for the incident. Police have booked Suman, who is currently at her parent’s home. A probe has been ordered into the incident