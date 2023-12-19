Bhopal: New PCC Chief To Change Party Organisation Shortly

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the new party president of the state assumes office, the current Madhya Pradesh Congress committee would be dissolved. The current office bearers will continue to function until a new body is formed. Many new faces may find a place in the new PCC. The new PCC might accommodate a lot of new faces.

The leaders of the party are hopeful that Jitu Patwari, the newly appointed PCC president, will breathe fresh life into the Congress. At the same time, he may change the office bearers and will form the new organisation. The party sources informed that the PCC chief has the power to change the block level office bearers, but to change the DCC and PCC office bearers the state party president has to send the list to the AICC. The AICC leaders will take a call on the names.

The names of many leaders are going rounds in political corridors and most of them are from the Indian Youth Congress wing. Former MLA Kunal Choudhary, Vivek Tripathi, Amit Sharma, Monu Saxena, Bhupendra Gupta and a few more may get new responsibilities. Since the name of the PCC chief was announced, Congress leaders have started reaching the party office, which a few days earlier bore a deserted look following the poll debacle. On Monday, a room was decked up for the new president and banners and posters were put up around the PCC office welcoming the new president.

Outgoing PCC president Kamal Nath congratulated the new president Jitu Patwari. On his social media post, the former CM asked the Congress leaders to support the party and the new president.