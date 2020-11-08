Bhopal: New Market to remain open on Monday

New Market will remain open on Monday. The market remains closed on Monday because of weekly off. But due to festival season, traders association has decided to keep the market open on Monday. Previously, wholesale market was opened on Sunday for similar reason.

As per traders, in times where the world is fighting a battle against the coronavirus pandemic, markets are showing signs of volatility. In such a scenario, muhurt hour in festival season is all about keeping negativity at bay, and encouraging people to make purchases. Muhurt is an auspicious time according to Hindu calendar. The belief is that an auspicious time such as this can bring rewards, make businesses fruitful and bring prosperity for all.

New Market Association president Satish Gangrade said association executive body has decided to keep market open on Monday as it is festival season. “People visit market for purchasing ahead of festival according to good muhurt so it is not good to close the market. The most awaited festival - Diwali is round the corner. The festival of light is believed to bring joy and prosperity when it knocks on our doors,” he added.