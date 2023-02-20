e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: New flyover to come up at Karond, says minister Sarang

The project will cost around Rs 30 crore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Madhya Pradesh: A flyover bridge will be constructed at Karond Chauraha in ward no-75, under Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang announced on Monday. The project is estimated to cost Rs 30 crore.

“Residents of Karond have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to long jams. The construction of this flyover will help ease their traffic woes in Karond. We will ensure it is constructed as earlier as possible”

Karond Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of such constituencies which has maximum bridges and flyovers. Subhash Nagar Railway over-bridge, too, was started for easy and fast movement of vehicles. Recently, the minister has announced flyover at 80-ft road near platform no-1 of Bhopal Railway station.

