Bhopal Nephrologist’s Only Son Dies After Consuming Poison Mixed With Alcohol; Police Suspect Stress | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saurabh Banjara, the only son of Bhopal’s well-known nephrologist Dr ML Banjara, died after allegedly consuming poison mixed with alcohol, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The 41-year-old had taken the poisonous substance on June 10 and was undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.

According to family members, Saurabh lived with his family in Pooja Colony under Ratibad police station limits. He had completed his MBA and was working in a private company.

However, he had lost his job around 3 months ago and was reportedly under stress since then.

The incident came to light when family members saw him vomiting on the day of the incident. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Saurabh got married around 10 years ago and is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 7 years and 6 months.

After a postmortem, the body was handed over to the family on Sunday. Ratibad police have registered a case and started investigation.

Investigating officer ASI KK Dwivedi said no suicide note was found, and police are probing the case from all possible angles.

Initial investigation suggests he may have been depressed after losing his job.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.