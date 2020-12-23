Bhopal: Nehru jackets from HP, Modi jackets from Bihar steal the show at Special Handloom Expo 2020

Shakal, an artisan from Srinagar has brought woollens including coats, shawls, caps and shows made of suede leather and fur ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 2,800. He has a wide variety of caps including Russian and Snow. He also has sheep wool long-coat for females printed with tiger stripes. It is priced at Rs 2,500.

The famous Pashmina Shawls from Ladakh are also available at the J&K stall. The price goes up to Rs one lakh depending on the purity of the wool, said artisan Javed.

Anuj Kumar Pal from Uttarakhand has brought Loi (a light blanket) made of sheep wool costing between Rs 350 and Rs 650. A Khadi kurta-pyjama set at his stall costs Rs 2,200. The exhibition will remain open for the public from 2 pm to 9 pm till December 25.

One of the most costly items available at the Expo is a Kanjeevaram tissue brocade sari woven with gold thread, priced at Rs 60,000. The sari, which takes two months to manufacture is available at the Karnataka stall. Vishal, managing the stall, claimed that it is the favourite wear of film actress Rekha. A cotton sari designed by President’s Award winner Gangadhar Das from Sambalpur (Odisha) is selling for Rs 15,000 a piece.