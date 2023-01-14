Bhopal: ‘Necessary to do something new everyday to get success’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every person has abilities but it is necessary to think about how and to what extent you can exploit your abilities, said former chief election commissioner of India Om Prakash Rawat.

Rawat was speaking at workshop Utkarsh at Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya in the city on Saturday. He further said that one could enhance abilities at home. “The reason for this is that whatever you learn and understand during your work or outside, it gets captured in your memories. Explore it at your home during free time, so that you will get new things,” he added.

Sanjay Kumar, director of State Bank of India Learning and Development Centre, said opportunities were like a bus not a bullet train.

Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University KG Suresh presided over the function. “He said that the theoretical knowledge you acquire during studies prepares you to clear exams. Practice prepares you for job but workshops like these prepare you for life,” he added.

Museum founder Vijaydutt Shridhar said that the aim of workshop was to provide all-round development of students. The workshop will be organised on the second Saturday of every month from 11 am to 1 pm, he added.