Bhopal: NCPCR Moves HC Against Orphanage | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a petition in Jabalpur High Court against an orphanage where boys and girls (up to 18 years of age) were sharing same rooms.

The conversion case of the orphanages and children’s home run by Christian Missionaries Institution in Damoh district had come to light in November last year before the commission.

The commission found such cases at 15 places in Madhya Pradesh. An FIR had been registered against 10 people under Section 370 of IPC, Sections 42 and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Section 3 and 5 of Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance, 2020.

Read Also MP: 2 Bikers Run Over By Truck In Ashokanagar

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told media persons in the city on Saturday that a petition was filed in Jabalpur High Court on Friday. “Instructions have been given to take action to close unregistered children's homes,” he said.

Responding to a query, he said that no separate data on religious conversion of children was maintained by NCPCR and there was no plan to do so.

A training module on child rights has been added to course for probationers of All India Services officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and the new recruits to IAS and other services would now be sensitised about child rights as part of the training, said Kanoongo.

Read Also Bhopal: Collector Holds Meeting With Management Of Private Schools

Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Seminar On Vatsal Bharat Today

A regional seminar on Vatsal Bharat organised by Union Women and Child Development Ministry will be held at Ravindra Convention Centre on Sunday morning.

Union Minister for Women Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani will inaugurate the seminar. Over 2,000 representatives associated with child rights protection from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will take part.

Read Also Indore: Nurses Learn Management Of Cancer Patients At IIHNO