Bhopal: NBA to start Jal Satyagrah from tomorrow

BHOPAL: Members of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) will start a Jal Satyagrah, once again, now at village Kamankheda from October 25. The NBA will be staging the protest to oppose filling of Omkareshar dam to the height to 193 meters.

Coordinator of the NBA, Alok Agarwal said that the state government has all of a sudden decided to fill the Omkareshwar dam to 193 meters. As a result of which, water has started filling in dozens of villages, the people of these villages haven’t been rehabilitated yet, said Agarwal.

“According to Supreme Court ruling the level of dam water cannot be increased till rehabilitation process has been complete. Officials of the department have given false affidavits in Supreme Court that rehabilitation process has been completed. If it is true then how come villagers are still residing there,” asked Agarwal.

Replying to a question Agarwal said NBA will also file a perjury suit in the Supreme Court as the senior government officials have filed false affidavits. However, first priority is to save thousands of villagers and their belongings getting submerged and get them the compensation according to the SC rulings, he added.

According to Agarwal, about 500 families haven’t got residential plots till date. About 400 families are yet to get the compensation for their lands besides hundreds who haven’t received any compensation in any form.

Earlier, NBA had staged a Jal Satyagrah of 17 days in Ghoghalgaon in 2012 and another Satyagrah of 32 days in 2015.