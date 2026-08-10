 Bhopal National Seminar: Experts Discuss I-T Searches, Taxation And Tax Planning
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Bhopal National Seminar: Experts Discuss I-T Searches, Taxation And Tax Planning

More than 600 chartered accountants and tax experts attended a two-day national seminar in Bhopal on direct and international taxation. Organised by ICAI’s Direct Taxes Committee, the seminar covered income-tax searches, tax planning, treaties, the Black Money Act, recent amendments and judicial decisions, offering practical insights to participants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
Bhopal National Seminar: Experts Discuss I-T Searches, Taxation And Tax Planning
Bhopal National Seminar: Experts Discuss I-T Searches, Taxation And Tax Planning | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day national seminar, Prarambh: Where Journey to Excellence Begins, organised by the Direct Taxes Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hosted by the Bhopal Branch of the Central India Regional Council (CIRC) ended on Sunday.

Over 600 chartered accountants and tax experts from across the country participated in the event, gaining technical insights into complex direct tax subjects.

Keynote speakers CA TP Oswal and advocate Mahesh Agrawal spoke on the legal rights and responsibilities of taxpayers and chartered accountants during income tax search and survey operations.

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Additionally, noted tax expert CA (Dr) Girish Ahuja shared practical formulae for tax planning and updated members on recent income tax amendments and landmark judicial rulings.

The concluding day featured three technical sessions covering Practical Strategies and Best Practices During Search & Seizure, International Taxation, Tax Treaties, Black Money Act, Direct Tax Updates, Judicial Decisions and Practical Tax Planning.

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