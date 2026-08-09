11th BRICS Cultural Conference Ends With Adoption Of 'Bhopal Declaration' | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day BRICS Cultural Conference concluded with the adoption of the 'Bhopal Declaration' on Saturday.

The summit yielded significant outcomes, including a collective commitment to expanding platforms for artists across participating nations and establishing concrete mechanisms to repatriate cultural heritage assets that were stolen or illegally transported overseas.

After conclusion of the summit, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed a press conference and told that main objective of the Bhopal Declaration is to reinforce the institutional framework of BRICS cultural cooperation while providing a comprehensive roadmap spanning both contemporary and traditional domains.

A major focal point is collaboration within the creative economy, which includes exchanging best practices, supporting creators, strengthening professional networks, and utilising digital platforms to broaden market access.

The agreement further commits member nations to cooperative efforts under UNESCO multinational nomination processes to enhance the recognition and preservation of shared cultural heritage.

The declaration also targets provenance research and asset recovery as key priority areas, even exploring potential applications of artificial intelligence-driven tracing tools.

Additionally, it underscores the importance of safeguarding traditional knowledge systems and intergenerational cultural expressions.

Institutional partnerships among museums, libraries, and archives will be expanded, particularly regarding documentary heritage, digitisation, and conservation expertise.

As a key practical initiative under the BRICS Culture Track, India announced a pilot project to create a Voluntary Artist Registry.

The summit brought together 55 delegates from 14 countries, centred around the theme of Resilience, Innovation, and Sustainability .

BRICS Culture Summit matter of pride, historical honour for state: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that hosting the conference of culture ministers and global delegates from BRICS nations is a matter of immense pride and honour for the entire state.

He said that through this meeting, not only has the cultural partnership among BRICS nations deepened, but Madhya Pradesh's tourism, handicrafts, and folk arts have also gained a new identity at the international level.