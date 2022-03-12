Bhopal: National Lok Adalat to settle cases at pre -litigation stage to be held today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat is being organised on Saturday to settle cases at pre-litigation stage for relief to the public.

The state government has offered exemption in property tax surcharge, water consumer charge, water tax surcharge upto 100% if dues are settled in Lok Adalat, according to state government officials. In wards, camps are being organised for it.

Similarly, 100% rebate will be given in settlement of electricity disputes in National Lok Adalat, officials added.

UAD minister Bhupendra Singh and Minister for Energy Pradyuman Singh Tomar have appealed to the people to avail National Lok Adalat for settlement of dues and cases.

In such cases of property tax, in which the amount of tax and surcharge will be up to Rs 50,000, in that only 100% in surcharge, in which the amount of tax and surcharge is more than Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh rupees, in that case up to 50% in surcharge and In such cases of property tax, in which the amount of tax and surcharge is more than Rs 1 lakh, only 25 % exemption in surcharge will be given.

In such cases of water consumer charges / water tax, in which the amount of tax and surcharge will be up to Rs10,000, only 100% in surcharge, in which the amount of tax and surcharge will be more than Rs 10000 and up to Rs50,000 only in surcharge up to 75 % and in cases of water consumer charges / water tax, in which the amount of tax and surcharge is more than Rs 50,000, then only 50 % exemption in surcharge will be given.

Besides, on electricity disputes, exemption will be given only in the case of electricity theft / unauthorised use by the applicant for the first time. In cases of electricity theft/unauthorized use, consumers/users who have availed exemption in the previous Lok Adalat/courts will not be eligible for the exemption.

The cases pending under section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 and cases which have not been registered in the court, will be resolved promptly and cases made under section 126 of the Electricity Act 2003 in which the consumers have not appealed before the Appellate Committee, all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 HP load will be given exemption for redressal through pre-litigation.

At the pre-litigation level, 30 percent of the amount of civil liability assessed by the company and in default of payment of the estimated amount, after the expiry of 30 days from the date of issue of assessment order, compound interest at the rate of 16 % per annum as per six months compounding rate, 100% discount will be given.

In pending court cases, 20 per cent on the amount of civil liability assessed by the company and at the rate of 16 percent per annum as per compounding rate every six months after the expiry of 30 days from the date of issue of assessment order. 100% rebate will be given on the amount of interest charged.

After the prescribed exemption, the applicant will have to pay the remaining billed estimated civil liability and interest amount in one lump sum. The consumer/user will also have to make full payment of the outstanding amount of electricity bills against any other connection / connections in his name on the premises and other premises under consideration.

In case there is no valid connection in the name of the applicant, in order to get the benefit of exemption, it will be mandatory for the applicant to obtain a valid connection and to make full payment of the outstanding amount (if any) against the previously disconnected connections.

ALSO READ Bhopa: Gas victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy accuse BMHRC of criminal negligence and mismanagement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:40 AM IST