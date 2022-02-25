Bhopal: National Lok Adalat to resolve electricity disputes, cases on March 12

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat will be held on March 12 to settle electricity dispute and pending cases, according to state government officials.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has urged the power consumers to get the pending cases resolved in Lok Adalat through mutual agreement. The exemption in the National Lok Adalat will be given only in the case of electricity theft / unauthorised use by the applicant for the first time. In cases of electricity theft/unauthorized use, consumers/users who have availed exemption in the previous Lok Adalat/courts will not be eligible for the exemption.

No rebate will be given on the outstanding amount linked in normal electricity bills. This exemption will be applicable only for the National ëLok Adalatí agreement on March 12, 2022.

In the cases of electricity theft and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 by the Central Region Electricity Distribution Company, the draft of the settlement terms has been issued in the Lok Adalat.

The cases pending under section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 and cases which have not been registered in the court, should be resolved promptly and cases made under section 126 of the Electricity Act 2003 in which the consumers have not appealed before the Appellate Committee, all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 HP load will be given exemption for redressal through pre-litigation.

At the pre-litigation level, 30 per cent of the amount of civil liability assessed by the company and in default of payment of the estimated amount, after the expiry of 30 days from the date of issue of assessment order, compound interest at the rate of 16 percent per annum as per six months compounding rate, 100% discount will be given.

-In pending court cases, 20 per cent on the amount of civil liability assessed by the company and at the rate of 16 percent per annum as per compounding rate every six months after the expiry of 30 days from the date of issue of assessment order. 100% rebate will be given on the amount of interest charged.

After the prescribed exemption, the applicant will have to pay the remaining billed estimated civil liability and interest amount in one lump sum. The consumer/user will also have to make full payment of the outstanding amount of electricity bills against any other connection / connections in his name on the premises and other premises under consideration.

In case there is no valid connection in the name of the applicant, in order to get the benefit of exemption, it will be mandatory for the applicant to obtain a valid connection and to make full payment of the outstanding amount (if any) against the previously disconnected connections.

