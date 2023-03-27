 Bhopal: National Assessment and Accreditation Council team puts Barkatullah University to test
Bhopal: National Assessment and Accreditation Council team puts Barkatullah University to test

A team of accrediting agency is visiting BU campus to assess the varsity’s standards and recommend the accreditation grade accordingly.

Updated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Barkatullah University, Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University is having its fingers crossed as an eight-member team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited its campus on Monday for assessing the varsity’s standards and accordingly recommending the accreditation grade. The assessment which started on Monday will continue till Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University (BU), Professor SK Jain told Free Press that before the NAAC team’s visit he had given an overall presentation on the varsity. The NAAC team will stay for next two days to assess the standard and the facilities at the varsity, he added.

NAAC members went from one department to another to check different criteria like teaching staff, study material, library, research papers etc.

“The NAAC team comprising chairman Paramjeet Jaswal and seven other members visited departments including Commerce, Pharmacy, Psychology, Law, Sociology etc. The team inspected the library as well,” said a senior Professor of BU pleading anonymity. The NAAC team seemed satisfied on most of the parameters, claimed the inside sources.

BU Professors have prepared point wise presentation of their respective departments for the NAAC team

In the last NAAC Assessment 2015, BU had to settle with only Grade B accreditation.

Eying at least Grade A accreditation, the varsity has taken many measures including improving infrastructural, enhancing facilities and taking to advance teaching strategies.  The varsity has installed an ATM, ensured orderly maintenance of books in the library, and is also organising  cultural festivals etc.

The grade plays a major role in getting the funds from different agencies under CSR head as well.

A Professor on condition of anonymity told the Free Press that it will be on the last day of the visit that the NAAC team will point out at  shortcomings if any.

Seven criterions of NAAC for assessment of standards of higher education institutions are as follows

  • Curricular Aspects            150 (U)                

  • Teaching-learning & Evaluation  200 (U)                

  • Research, Innovations & Extension          250 (U)                

  • Infrastructure & Learning Resources       100 (U)                

  • Student Support & Progression 100 (U)                

  • Governance, Leadership & Management 100 (U)                             

  • Institutional Values & Best Practices        100 (U)

CGPA of institute Letter Grade

3.51-4.00 A++

3.26-3.50 A+

3.01-3.25 A

2.76-3.00 B++

2.51-2.75 B+

2.01-2.50 B

1.51-2.00 C

1.50 No Accreditation

