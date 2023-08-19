Bhopal: Nath Assures Advocate Protection Act, Stipend To Lawyers After Coming To Power

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State congress president Kamal Nath has assured the lawyers to fulfill their 5-point charter of demands when Congress comes to power.

“This election will decide the future of the young generation. All the five points demands of the advocates will be fulfilled after Congress comes to power in the state,” said Nath while addressing lawyers at a programme organised at BSSS on Saturday. The advocate demands include advocate protection Act, pension scheme, health insurance, hike in stipends, waive of Bar Associations electricity bills.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri, Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha and a number of advocates were present at the programme.

The 5-point charter of demands include implementation of Advocate protection act, stipend of lawyers, waiving of electricity bill of Bar Associations and law–chambers, insurance and mediclaim for lawyers and their families.

Tankha in the address said, “There are 1.35 lakh practicing lawyers in Madhya Pradesh. Law has become the most preferred profession nowadays for the young generation. They are the deciding factor in the formation of any government.

On the occasion, senior advocates were felicitated. The advocates who were present on the occasion included Vijay Chaudhary, Ajay Gupta, Priyanath Pathak, Sajid Ali, JP Dhanopia and others.

