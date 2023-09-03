Bhopal: Nadda To Launch Jan Ashirwad Yatra Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leaders flagged off chariots of five Jan Ashirwad Yatras from party headquarters on Saturday. The Yatra will be officially inaugurated by national BJP president JP Nadda in Chitrakot on Sunday.

Yatra, to be taken out from five places, is aimed to inform people about development and public welfare works executed by Central and state government in wake of Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra will have hi-tech chariot with modern facilities. The vehicle will carry posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national BJP president JP Nadda among others.

On Saturday, senior BJP leaders including Election Management Committee State Coordinator Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State Co Election in charge Ashwini Vaishnaw, State BJP President VD Sharma flagged off the Jan Ashirwad Yatra chariots.

