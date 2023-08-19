Bhopal: NABARD Sponsors Stall In Mall For 3 Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NABARD sponsored four stalls in DB City Mall here on Friday under the scheme, Stall in Mall, for exhibition-cum-sale of products prepared by Self Help Groups (SHGs), farmers producers, tribal and rural artisans of Madhya Pradesh. It will continue till November 17.

Every fortnight, new artisans will be given opportunity to exhibit and sell their products in DB Mall.

Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager, NABARD, highlighted the support provided by NABARD to SHGs, rural artisans, in MP towards skill enhancement, forward-backward linkages and entrepreneurship development.

The initiative to sponsor stalls for a period of three months in the Mall has been taken with a view to provide marketing platform and exposure to artisans. NABARD has been organising this event for past 4 years, which has helped in increasing the sale and adding new customer base to artisans.

Four types of products have been exhibited at stall. They include batik print fabric (kurti, skirts, suit, bedsheets, dress material) from members of Taj Mahila (SHG), Ujjain, fancy artificial flowers from Jageshwar Dham (SHG), Dahom, zari zardosi fabric (handbag, hanging bag, potli bag and handmade rakhis) from NABARD-assisted beneficiaries of Sehore, artificial jewellery and home decorative items from Ek Pahal Mahila (SHG) of Bhopal.

