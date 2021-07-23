Bhopal: My father and brothers made numerous rounds of jail and police station, says Gehana Vasisth

BHOPAL: Currently in news over alleged pornographic films made by businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested recently by Mumbai police film, TV actress Gehana Vasisth, whose parent and brothers live in Bhopal, said her family had been very supportive, which helped her face challenges well.
The model has done many projects with businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested for allegedly making and distributing pornographic films. Gehana is out on bail in the case.
Talking to Free Press over phone, Gehana said her father (mother is no more) and two brothers who live in Bhopal underwent a traumatic experience because of charges against her but they all supported her during the crisis.
She said, "My family is worried but they are sure that I am innocent. My father is a retired education officer and two brothers are engineers. They are not speaking to media. They are sure that nothing would happen to me as I am innocent."
Gehana said it was due to support of her father and brothers that she could get bail and was released from jail in June this year after her arrest in February.
"They made frequent trips from Bhopal to Mumbai and made numerous rounds of jail, the police station and the courts to get myself released," she said.
Gehana said films made by Raj Kundra cannot be dubbed as ìpornî. They are ìadult, bold and erotic films but not porn,î she insisted. According to her, some powerful people have scripted a conspiracy to frame Raj Kundra, her and others. ìBut I donít know who they are, otherwise I would have held a press conference to make their names public,î she said.
Gehana said the message was, "If you do not play the victim, you are made an accused." She said she was asked to name Kundra as the villain and portray herself as an innocent victim who was trapped. ìI was told that if I did that, I would be set free. But I did not agree."
She said Kundra never asked her to shoot in nude. "No indecent proposals were ever made to me," she added. According to Vasisth, she was acquainted with film actor and Kundraís wife Shilpa Shetty. "I have had coffee with her many times," she said.
She said 14 cops barged into her house when she was arrested. "Where was the need for so many policemen? Was I a terrorist," she asked. She dismissed the allegations being made by Poonam Pandey and Sharlin Chopra against Kundra saying that both the women were known for giving nude shots.
