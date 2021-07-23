Bhopal: My father and brothers made numerous rounds of jail and police station, says Gehana Vasisth

BHOPAL: Currently in news over alleged pornographic films made by businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested recently by Mumbai police film, TV actress Gehana Vasisth, whose parent and brothers live in Bhopal, said her family had been very supportive, which helped her face challenges well.

The model has done many projects with businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested for allegedly making and distributing pornographic films. Gehana is out on bail in the case.

Talking to Free Press over phone, Gehana said her father (mother is no more) and two brothers who live in Bhopal underwent a traumatic experience because of charges against her but they all supported her during the crisis.

She said, "My family is worried but they are sure that I am innocent. My father is a retired education officer and two brothers are engineers. They are not speaking to media. They are sure that nothing would happen to me as I am innocent."

Gehana said it was due to support of her father and brothers that she could get bail and was released from jail in June this year after her arrest in February.

"They made frequent trips from Bhopal to Mumbai and made numerous rounds of jail, the police station and the courts to get myself released," she said.