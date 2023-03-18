Bhopal: ‘Muslim population, mosques increased after Independence’

BJP national Co-organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash, state organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, State BJP president VD Sharma, medical education minister Vishvas Sarang inaugurate Digital Hindu Bhopal convention at RCPV Noronha Academy of administration in State Capital on Saturday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP incharge Murlidhar Rao said that it was after Independence that Muslim population, mosques and number of namazis increased. “This is a demonstrative example. Hence, no country in the world has the right to teach a lesson to India,” he said.

He was addressing Hindu conclave, Digital Hindu Bhopal, a convention of state’s nationalist social media influencers held at RGPV Naronha Academy in the city on Saturday.

Adding that Hindutava revolution would have taken another 30 years to take shape had social media not arrived, he said a true Hindu could never go against Muslims. If Islam ends Kafir ideology, then none other than Hindus can live more harmoniously with Muslims in the world, he said.

Shedding light on diversity, he accused Congress of cutting country from cultural values while supporting Love Jihad and Land Jihad.

Talking about the long struggle of BJP MLA Vishnu Khatri for renaming Islam Nagar as Jagdishpur, he alleged that Congress never said that Aurangzeb was country’s enemy. “If effigy of Ravana, who was a Hindu and learned person, is burnt every year then why not of Aurangzeb?” he said.

State BJP president VD Sharma criticised Rahul Gandhi for stating that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament. Minister Vishvas Sarang said today’s biggest problem was cultural terrorism. He expressed the need to protect country’s culture through social media. Hitanand Sharma also expressed his views.

National BJP Co Organisation General Secretary Shivprakash said anti-national forces adopted a new weapon in the form of social media to propagate their narrative. Their principle remains same but their face, language have changed. They are fighting by using social media as a weapon. “Their conspiracy needs to be replied through the social media,” he added.