Bhopal: Husband-wife duo booked for duping businessman of Rs 1.64 crores

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.64 crores by offering him partnership in a firm, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the matter is being probed at present.

Investigating officer (IO) Mithilesh Tripathi said that the complainant, Ravish Bansal operates a firm in the Bairagarh locality of the city. He approached the TT Nagar police on Saturday, stating that he had come into contact with a man named Avinash Singh and his wife Abha Singh. The husband-wife duo allegedly told Bansal that they had taken up a major project at the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board office in Indore and needed a partner for their firm.

They also lured Bansal by offering a good profit. Bansal agreed, after which the duo demanded Rs 1.64 crores from him for investment. Bansal gave the amount to the duo in various instalments, both in the online mode as well as the offline mode.

In 2022, when Bansal did not receive any return of investment, he demanded reimbursement of his money from the duo. The duo promised to deposit Rs 2.5 crores in his bank account in August 2022. When Bansal did not receive the amount in August 2022, he tried getting in touch with the duo, but failed to establish contact.

He then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the duo.