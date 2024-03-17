Bhopal: Music Is Spiritual Practice, Says 73-Year-Old Violinist L Shankar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents witnessed mesmerising performance of ace violinist L Shankar, Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan and Indian Ocean Band at Ravindra Bhawan in the city at Hriday Drishyam programme on Sunday. The event began with violin recital by 73-year-old L Shankar known for his innovative contribution to world music.

He is regarded as one of the pioneers of east-west fusion, blending the rich traditions of Indian classical with western genres. “My father played violin and mother was a veena player.

They were singers, too. I started learning to sing at the age of two. I started playing violin at the age of five. I performed on stage at the age of seven,” he said. Shankar said that he made the stereophonic double violin (known as the LSD - L Shankar Double Violin), a 10-string instrument, which is one of its kind in the country. “I like to listen and play music in different genres.

I have been playing the violin for the past 50 years. There is a decline in interest for violin among youths,” he said, adding, “Music is a spiritual practice, the more you practise, the better you perform.” It was followed by performance of folk singer Mame Khan. The concert ended with performance of Indian Ocean Band.