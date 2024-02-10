Bhopal Municipal Interim Budget Meet LIVE: Ayodhya Tour Announced For Corporators

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corporators gathered to attend the interim budget meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Saturday. As the meeting started, a pilgrimage tour was announced for all 85 corporators and six aldermen.

The tour will include Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple and Ayodhya's newly inaugurated Ram Lalla Mandir, said BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi.

As the discussion began, Congress corporator Shrine Khan raised questions on safety at a firecracker shop in Bhopal after a hazardous blast at a cracker's factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda, which killed 13 people and left 200 injured.

Mayor Malti Rai Congress, in an attempt to duck the question, said she would rather give a written reply than answer in the municipal meeting.

Irked, Congress corporators trooped to the House and started raising slogans.

BJP corporator Devendra Bhargava alleged that Employee Provident Fund) EPF of BMC staff has not been deposited between 2016 to 2020, however it was deducted at rate of 12 per cent from their salaries.

He said Rs 20 crore was deducted from employees but BMC did not deposit the fund. And now, the BMC will have to pay Rs 21 crore against Rs 20 crore as EPC commissioner has slapped a penalty Rs 21 crore.

