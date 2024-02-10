Bhopal: Maharashtra’s Self-Styled Occultist Charged With 4 Rapes Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police station staff, in a joint operation with Maharashtra’s Amrawati police, have arrested a self-styled occultist from Amrawati, who was on the run after raping four women. The accused was staying in Bhopal for past two months after changing his outlook.

The Hanumanganj police said accused Sunil Janrao Kawalkar alias Gurudas Baba ran a centre in Amrawati where he claimed to ward off evil and negative energies through occultism. A woman from Jabalpur visited his centre in Amrawati two years ago and told Kawalkar that her husband was an alcoholic.

Kawalkar told her that he would cure her husband provided she stayed at his centre for three months. Under the garb of occultism, Kawalkar outraged the woman’s modesty for three months in Amrawati. The woman, on realising that Kawalkar was a fraudster, approached Amrawati police and lodged a complaint.

The police began searching for him, who had fled by then. Later, three other women from other districts of Maharashtra also lodged a complaint against him. The police had announced a reward of Rs 3,000 on any leads pertaining to his whereabouts.

On Thursday, Amrawati police received information that he was staying at a lodge near Bhopal railway station. The Amrawati police alerted Hanumanganj police who swooped down on the accused on Friday noon.

The Amrawati police also arrived in the city on Friday and the accused was handed over to them by Hanumanganj police. He told police that he frequently changed his locations to evade police arrest. Before reaching Bhopal, he had fled to Delhi and UP.