Bhopal Municipal Corporation Removes Concrete Around Trees After Residents' Complaint | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday initiated tree conservation and restoration work near the Vijay Stambh residential complex in MP Nagar after residents complained that a newly constructed RCC road had been built flush against tree trunks, restricting the flow of air and water to their roots.

Members of the Vijay Stambh Residents' Committee and environmental group Watch League brought the issue to the attention of civic authorities, alleging that concrete had been poured directly around several trees during road construction.

Acting on the complaint and on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hirendra Kushwaha, BMC teams began removing the concrete surrounding the trunks.

Watch League head Chandana Arora said encasing trees in concrete could severely affect their health and increase the risk of them drying out.

The organisation has urged the Municipal Commissioner to issue clear guidelines requiring contractors to leave open soil space around trees during road construction.

Residents' representative Vinod Jain appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and actively support environmental conservation efforts.