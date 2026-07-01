Bhopal Municipal Corporation Issues Show-Cause Notices To 2 Engineers Over Bhoj Wetland Demarcation Lapses

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to two assistant engineers for allegedly failing to object to incorrect facts recorded in a demarcation report related to the 50-metre buffer zone of the Bhoj Wetland and for not presenting the civic body's stand before the National Green Tribunal.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain issued the notices after reviewing compliance with NGT directions concerning the removal of encroachments and unauthorized constructions within the 50-metre protected zone of the Bhoj Wetland.

According to the review, demolition of illegal structures was scheduled on June 4, but was deferred after affected parties sought a fresh demarcation. During the re-demarcation exercise conducted on June 18, revenue officials were accompanied by Assistant Engineer Pradeep Kumar Jadia of the Building Permission Branch and then Assistant Engineer Aditya Khare of the Lake Conservation Cell.

The BMC alleged that both engineers signed the spot inspection report (panchnama) despite it containing observations that contradicted records available with the Lake Conservation Cell.

They also allegedly failed to record objections or present the BMC's position regarding the protected status of the Upper Lake under the Bhoj Wetland.

The Commissioner Jain stated that the conduct reflected serious negligence and was contrary to the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, indicating a failure to discharge official responsibilities.

Both officers have been directed to appear before the Commissioner and submit their explanations within two days.