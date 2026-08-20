Bhopal Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Structures In Gaura, Barkhedi Kala Colonies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished illegal structures in three colonies being developed without mandatory approvals, as part of its ongoing crackdown on unauthorised construction and illegal colony development.

Acting on the instructions of BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain, the corporation's building permission branch under Zone 21 carried out the demolition drive with the support of district police personnel.

The action targeted two unauthorised colonies in village Gaura, located on Khasra Nos. 205/2, 205/2/1, 205/2/2 and 249/1/2/2. Another illegal colony was targeted in village Barkhedi Kala on Khasra Nos. 10/2/1 and 10/2/2.

According to the corporation, the developers had neither obtained development permission from the municipal corporation nor approval from the town and country planning department.

The colonies were allegedly being developed by Manoj Maran, Devendra Sadhu and Rajesh Trutalani of M/s Konark Builders.

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said it would continue daily action against illegal colonies, unauthorised constructions, encroachments and unauthorised changes in land use or occupancy in accordance with regulations.